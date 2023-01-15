Lay hands off Friends of Atupele Muluzi, UDF told

Renowned Political and social commentator Rodney Salamu has told United Democratic Front (UDF) to lay hands off Friends of Atupele Muluzi (FOAM), a political pressure group advocating for Muluzi’s candidature in 2025 presidential polls.

Salamu made the sentiments in a video clip barely days after UDF issued a strong statement warning the group against using the party’s official colors and symbols without blessings from the party.

The fearless activist Salamu said it very unfortunate and strange that the said statement was coming from UDF; a party that fought for democracy, freedom of association as well as expression.

The Chitipa based social media influencer and activist Salamu then challenged UDF top leadership to embrace principles of democracy by among others accommodating friends of Atupele into the party.

SALAMU: UDF must embrace democracy

“UDF must not bar the views of Friends of Atupele Muluzi,” said Salamu, adding that: “It is their democratic and constitutional right to express their views and opinions, no one should stop them.”

FOAM has been holding press conferences and rallies calling on former UDF president Muluzi to contest in the 2025 presidential elections.

National Chairperson for the group, Ernest Chirambo on Saturday told people in Zomba they are planning to approach Muluzi in February this year to make their intentions official.

Rhodney Salamu- Is a Social media influencer and Activist, he uses social media tools such as whatsapp and facebook to comment on various topics affecting Malawians.

