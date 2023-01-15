Legendary musician Giddes Chalamanda celebrates his 93rd birthday

Legendary musician Giddes Chalamanda popularly known as ‘Agide’ is today celebrating his 93 birthday.

Chalamanda, a Malawian celebrated acoustic artist, was born on January 15, 1930 in Chiradzulu district.

His song “Linny” a mashup with Dr Namadingo trended on TikTok gaining over a million views and challenges across the world.

He was also decorated with a Lifetime achievement award by Maso Awards in November last year.

The legendary Chalamanda started playing music at the age of 12 while struggling in school.