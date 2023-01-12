spot_img
Thursday, January 12, 2023
Mangochi Central MP kingston Sounds SOS

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Member of Parliament for Mangochi Central Constituency Victoria Kingston has asked government as well as well-wishers to help people in his constituency who have been affected by recent hailstorms.

She made the appeal after touring hailstorm affected families at Masanga and Chipoka Villages in the area of Traditional Authority Mponda in the district.

According to Kingston, over 20 families in Mangochi Central are homeless and helpless due to the hailstorm; hence urgent help is needed to rescue the people.

“Blankets, food, temporary shelter and buckets are urgently needed to help the people to have a relief for the tragedy,” appealed Kingston

Meanwhile, both Mangochi District council and the Department of Disaster are yet to respond to the emergency call.

