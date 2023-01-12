Chikwawa Police CID officer in ACB net for demanding MK0.1 million from poor ‘illegal’ charcoal sellers

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Crime Investigation Department (CID) police officer Nerbert Kamanga.

ACB’s Principal Public Relations Officer, Egritta Ndala has confirmed the development through a media statement.

She said CID officer from Chikwawa police has been arrested for corruptly demanding money from suspects who were allegedly found in possession of Charcoal.

“The suspect corruptly demanded MK100,000 and received MK70,000 from Mary Masamba and Innocent Kavalo in order to release two charcoal sellers from police custody after belong found in possession of Charcoal illegally,” reads the statement

The suspect Kamanga has been charged with corruptly soliciting and receiving advantage and abuse of public office, contrary to sections 24(1) and 25B(1) of the Corrupt practices Act.