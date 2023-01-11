Clinician in Cooler for Stealing Electronic Devices at Kamuzu Central Hospital

Police in Lilongwe are keeping in custody a clinician at the Kamuzu Central Hospital for allegedly stealing electronic devices at the facility including computers, printers, scanners and others.

Lilongwe Police spokesperson, Hastings Chigalu has identified the suspect as Alinafe Likagwa who also runs stationery and photocopying shop at Gologota Trading Center in Area 23.

It is reported that a computer hard drive, monitor and CPU in the Out Patient Department, where the suspect works, went missing one by one in December last year.

“However, in the first week of January 2023, the suspect, reported to work with KCH already printed documents, a thing that brought suspicion to other workmates,” explains Chigalu.

He says their investigation, after receiving a complaint, recovered the gadgets from a house of a certain woman (name withheld) where the suspect hid the items.

Likagwa, who hails from Mayani Village, Traditional Authority Tambala in Dedza District, will appear in court to answer a charge of theft by a public servant.