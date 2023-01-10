Scabies outbreak affects over 300 in Nkhotakota

An outbreak of Scabies has affected over 300 people in Nkhotakota district since November last year, officials have confirmed.

Nkhotakota District Health Office spokesperson, Garry Chilinga confirmed the development in an interview with Zodiak Online.

He said there is an increase in number of people with scabies seeking medical treatment in health facilities across the district.

However, Chilinga was quick to point out that efforts are being made to control the further spread of the outbreak.

Scabies is one of the most common skin diseases in Malawi’s rural communities. It’s caused by a microscopic mite.

The mite burrows into the upper layer of human skin where it lays its eggs. This causes intense itching and a skin rash.