High court reserves Tadikira bail ruling to afternoon

The High Court sitting in Mzuzu has reserved its bail ruling for former President Peter Mutharika’s step son Tadikila Mafubza to 2 O’clock in the afternoon.

Mafubza was arrested in connection with the mass grave of 30 suspected illegal immigrants discovered at Mtangatanga forest reserve in Mzimba late last year.

He has been on remand at Maula prison in Lilongwe since his arrest on November 23 and the case was committed to Mzuzu high court.

In his bail application lawyer for Mafubza, Gilbert Khonyongwa has told the court that his client has already spent a month and two weeks on remand and deserves to be released on bail.

Khonyongwa further said that his client is a Malawian and has family and permanent employment and these will make him to attend trial.

Mafubza is answering the charges alongside four other suspects namely David Luhanga, Thomas Gidson, Samuel Navaya and Duncan Kalulu