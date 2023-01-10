APM’s step son Tadikira to appear in court tomorrow for bail

TADIKIRA: was not aware of the kind of business his driver had been doing until the arrest

Step son to the country’s former President Peter Mutharika, Tadikira Mafubza is set to appear before Mzuzu high court tomorrow, for bail hearing on murder and human trafficking charges.

Mafubza was arrested in connection with the mass grave of 30 suspected illegal immigrants discovered at Mtangatanga forest reserve in Mzimba late last year.

He has been on remand at Maula prison in Lilongwe since his arrest on November 23 and the case was committed to Mzuzu high court.

Both Mafubza’s lawyer, Gilbert Nkhonyongwa and Registrar of Mzuzu high court Kondwani Banda has disclosed that Justice Gladys Gondwe, will hear the case.

Mafubza is answering the charges alongside four other suspects namely David Luhanga, Thomas Gidson, Samuel Navaya and Duncan Kalulu.-MANA