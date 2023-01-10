Activist cum politician Kalindo calls for federal government

By Mayamiko Phiri, Contributor

Leader of concerned citizens grouping, Bon Kalindo has joined a call for those advocating for the formation of federal system of Government in the country.

The fearless activist cum politician Kalindo said this during a press briefing in Blantyre on Tuesday January.



He argued that it’s a trend now in the country for a sitting president to favor people from his region by loping them in various parastatals.

And other government agencies at the expense of people from other regions and he accused Chakwera’s led administration of practicing nepotism as well.

“Forming of federal system of Government is the only way Malawians can share the national cake equally,” said Kalindo.

Meanwhile, Malawi’s Federalism Institute – in liaison with other federalism stakeholders – have written a petition to President Chakwera to call for national referendum on adoption of federal system of governance in the country.

In a letter dated January 3, 2023 and copied to the Chief Justice, Speaker of National Assembly, Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson, political parties and civil society organizations (CSOs), the Institute asked the President, as per the law, “to immediately call for the national referendum”.

In federalism or devolution, central government delegates some of its powers to sub-unit governments permanently and is guaranteed in the constitution so that powers of the sub-units cannot be withdrawn unilaterally by the central government.