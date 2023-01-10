Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance must ‘pack and go’ – Kalindo

TONSE ALLIANCE PARTNERS

Fearless human rights activist Bon Kalindo has asked President Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance administration to ‘pack and go’.

The activist-cum politician Kalindo is currently addressing members of the press at Grace Bandawe Conference Centre in Blantyre.

He says strange diseases {such as Cholera} is a clear sign that God is angry with Chakwera’s leadership hence the need for him to ‘pack and go’.

Kalindo also cites Affordable Input Program (AIP), NOCMA and Covid-19 scandals as some of the reasons why Chakwera must step down.

He suggested that there should be a caretaker government for elections in 2025.

Meanwhile, Kalindo who is leading a group of people under the banner concerned citizens has given President Chakwera 10-days to resign or face mass protests.

Both Government spokesperson Gospel Kazako and Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Kasunda are yet to comment on the development.