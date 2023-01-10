spot_img
Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance must ‘pack and go’ – Kalindo

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
TONSE ALLIANCE PARTNERS

Fearless human rights activist Bon Kalindo has asked President Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance administration to ‘pack and go’.

The activist-cum politician Kalindo is currently addressing members of the press at Grace Bandawe Conference Centre in Blantyre.

He says strange diseases {such as Cholera} is a clear sign that God is angry with Chakwera’s leadership hence the need for him to ‘pack and go’.

Kalindo also cites Affordable Input Program (AIP), NOCMA and Covid-19 scandals as some of the reasons why Chakwera must step down.

He suggested that there should be a caretaker government for elections in 2025.

Meanwhile, Kalindo who is leading a group of people under the banner concerned citizens has given President Chakwera 10-days to resign or face mass protests.

Both Government spokesperson Gospel Kazako and Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Kasunda are yet to comment on the development.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

