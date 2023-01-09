UDF chides Atupele’s movement

Friends of Atupele during presser

Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) has come guns blazing threatening to expel from the party all members connected to the grouping calling itself ‘Friends of Atupele’.

The group appeared on the scene barely months after former UDF leader Atupele Muluzi indicated to the local media that he was forming a pressure group “that would revolutionize Malawi politics”.

In a letter signed by UDF Secretary General Kandi Padambo and acting publicist Yusuf Mwawa, the party has accused the grouping of using “the name of our immediate past president Atupele Muluzi and party structures and emblems” without following the party’s laid procedures.

The statement said the party is “hugely” distancing itself from the group as it does not believe that it is being supported by the party’s former leader.

Padambo and Mwawa further accused Friends of Atupele of creating a perception of parallel structures within the ranks and files of the party.

They have since warned of serious disciplinary actions against UDF members associated with the group.

“It must be made abundantly clear that using the name of party members and structures to advance personal agenda obstructive to the interest and effectiveness of the party is breaching the party’s constitution and breach of party discipline,” reads part of the Statement.

Muluzi resigned and handed over UDF leadership to Lilian Patel on the basis that he wanted to concentrate on his personal businesses.

But in his recent media interviews, he has clearly indicated his intention to dive back into frontline politics, but through a different political vehicle other than UDF.