Chakwera told to beat Muluzi’s lean cabinet record

FILE: Bakili Muluzi and Lazarus Chakwera at BCA Hills in Blantyre – Photo Credit State House Malawi

Political commentators in the country have told President Lazarus Chakwera to beat former president Bakili Muluzi’s all-time lean cabinet record.

Muluzi, the first democratically elected president, remains unbeatable as he appointed a 19- member cabinet that included himself and his vice in 1994.

Political analyst Victor Chipofya told The Daily Times on Monday that Chakwera must borrow a leaf from Muluzi.

“It is possible for Chakwera to beat Muluzi’s record because most of the people who are appointed into cabinet are appointed on the ground of political appeasement. You look at the Tonse Alliance, every party would like to be considered and you end up in having a bloated cabinet,” said Chipofya as quoted by Daily Times

On his part, politician George Chaponda advised Chakwera to do away with deputy ministers if he is to achieve a leaner cabinet.

Chakwera’s cabinet stands at 30 with two vacant positions; namely those of Minister of Lands and Deputy Minister of Agriculture.

In his New Year’s address, the President Chakwera promised Malawians a lean cabinet before the end of January.

However, the Malawians leader Chakwera fell short of saying how many ministers the new lean Cabinet would have.

In Malawi, a cabinet minister walks away with K1. 8 million monthly salary, while deputy minister gets K1. 5 million.

Other entitlements include motor vehicle loan of MK50 million, general purpose advance of MK9 million, emergency advance of K3 Million, house rental of MK1. 2 million, hospitality allowance of MK500, 000, and airtime allowance of k100, 000 per month.