Tonse yet to fulfill free electricity connection promise  

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance administration is yet to fulfill its promise of providing free electricity connections to Malawians in the much touted free electricity connection programme.

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) Public Relations Officer, Peter Kajere told Zodiak Online that ESCOM is waiting for the government’s nod before embarking on connecting 10, 000 Malawians to the national grid.

According to Kajere, ESCOM is committed to ensure the initiative is rolled out hence the public will be updated on the specifics of the initiative.

Providing free water and electricity connections was part of the election manifesto of the ruling coalition, the Tonse Alliance.

Currently, only about 11% of the population is connected to the national grid, and Malawi’s total supply, of 485 MW when at full capacity, is well below peak electricity demand, which is estimated at 700 MW.