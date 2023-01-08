Mangochi businessman shoots himself dead

Daudi: Two days later, he locked himself in a room and shot himself

Mangochi based businessperson Farouk Jussab Maluk has died after shooting himself on the chest with a gun according to police.

Mangochi Police spokesperson Amina Tepani Daudi has confirmed the development saying the incident happened yesterday at Ndata location, traditional authority Mponda in the district.

According to Tepani Daudi said the deceased Maluk had a medical condition and doctors recommended a procedure to amputate his legs.

“Maluk who owned Tools and Components Glass Shop within the township was last year advised by doctors to go through an operation to which he refused,” said Daudi.

She further said the businessperson, who was staying with his nephew, on January 5 2023, went to another hospital in Blantyre where doctors also recommended that he needed to get his legs amputated.

“He returned home hopelessly and informed his nephew that he was tired of taking drugs. Two days later, he locked himself in a room and shot himself on the chest with the shotgun.”

Meanwhile police are appearing to the public to seek counseling when faced with challenges to avoid such cases.