Arsenal fans to hold National Day of Prayer

Arsenal football fans in Kenya will in the coming week hold prayers to offer spiritual support to the English club, Kenyan media has reported.

The prayers, according to a released communiqué by the group, are set for January, 15, 2o22, at the Friends International Center Church (Quaker) between 9-11am.

According to Nairobi News, all in attendance must wear an Arsenal jersey.

The prayers come at a time the London club has made a wonderful start to the 2022/2023 English Premier League season.

Arsenal is currently top of the EPL table after 17 games, five ahead of Manchester City, the nearest challenger.

These results have left the team, currently coached by Spanish coach Mikel Arteta, on course to win its first English Premier League title in almost two decades.