spot_img
4.8 C
New York
Sunday, January 8, 2023
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestSports

Arsenal fans to hold National Day of Prayer

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Arsenal football fans in Kenya will in the coming week hold prayers to offer spiritual support to the English club, Kenyan media has reported.

The prayers, according to a released communiqué by the group, are set for January, 15, 2o22, at the Friends International Center Church (Quaker) between 9-11am.

According to Nairobi News, all in attendance must wear an Arsenal jersey.

The prayers come at a time the London club has made a wonderful start to the 2022/2023 English Premier League season.

Arsenal is currently top of the EPL table after 17 games, five ahead of Manchester City, the nearest challenger.

These results have left the team, currently coached by Spanish coach Mikel Arteta, on course to win its first English Premier League title in almost two decades.

Previous article
Tonse yet to fulfill free electricity connection promise  
Next article
Pressure keeps mounting for Chakwera to fire ACB Chief Chizuma
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc