Pressure keeps mounting for Chakwera to fire ACB Chief Chizuma

File: Chakwera and Chizuma

Dust is refusing to settle as pressure keeps mounting on Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to fire Martha Chizuma as the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director over a leaked audio clip.

The fresh pressure follows a recommendation by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on Chizuma’s arrest.

Among others, the commission recommended that President Chakwera must discipline Chizuma for breaking the Oath of secrecy; for sharing work related information with a friend.

“The commission recommends that appropriate action be taken to deal with the conduct of the DG of the ACB in so far as the leaked audio is concerned,” reads part of the report, adding that Chizuma committed offences and that she demonstrated lack of sound judgement in the leaked audio.

Addressing members of the media on Sunday, a group under the banner ‘The Grand Coalition for the Civil Rights Organizations in Malawi’ called upon Chakwera to act on the recommendation.

According to the group’s member Agape Khombe, the Commission did a good job and came up with a comprehensive report that requires President’s action.

“Ever since the audio came out, we have been arguing that Chizuma broke the law and needed to resign or face disciplinary action.

‘The report has vindicated us that we have always been spot on,” said Khombe as quoted by MIJ Online

On December 6, 2022, President Chakwera constituted a 12-member commission, led by retired Justice of Appeal Edward Twea, to inquire on developments surrounding Chizuma’s arrest.

Chizuma was arrested at around 4am on December 6 2022, and taken to Namitete Police Station. The arrest led to donors and the public’s criticism, leading to her release before midday the same day.

The arrest followed a complaint lodged by Director of Public Prosecutions Steven Kayuni, who alleged that he was injured by allegations Chizuma made in a leaked audio in January.