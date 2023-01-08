Police yet to arrest culprits behind fake Chilima letter  

Police are yet to arrest people behind Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima’s fake resignation letter, the publication has learnt.

In an interview with Zodiak Online on Sunday, National Police Spokesperson Peter Kalaya said the police are still hunting for the culprits.

According to Kalaya, an investigation by the police established that the statement which circulated on January, 3 2023 is not authentic.

It is an offense to author and even share the fake document on social media under the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act.