spot_img
9.5 C
New York
Thursday, January 5, 2023
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

MCP to storm Nkhotakota with youth mass rally Saturday

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi Congress Party (MCP), a lead partner in Tonse Alliance administration, will on Saturday, January 7 hold a mass youth rally in Nkhotakota district.  

According to a flyer advertising the rally, hundreds upon hundreds of youth from Nkhotakota and surrounding districts are expected to gather at St Paul’s Primary School Ground in the district.

Minister responsible for the Youth and also Youth Director for MCP, Richard Chimwendo Banda will be the guest of hour at the rally.

Other speakers include; MCP Campaign Director Gerald Kapisei, Members of Parliament and top party officials from the region.

Previous article
Malawians losing MK120 million monthly to digital scams
Next article
Govt given 48 hours to open schools in Blantyre, Lilongwe
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc