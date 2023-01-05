MCP to storm Nkhotakota with youth mass rally Saturday

Malawi Congress Party (MCP), a lead partner in Tonse Alliance administration, will on Saturday, January 7 hold a mass youth rally in Nkhotakota district.

According to a flyer advertising the rally, hundreds upon hundreds of youth from Nkhotakota and surrounding districts are expected to gather at St Paul’s Primary School Ground in the district.

Minister responsible for the Youth and also Youth Director for MCP, Richard Chimwendo Banda will be the guest of hour at the rally.

Other speakers include; MCP Campaign Director Gerald Kapisei, Members of Parliament and top party officials from the region.