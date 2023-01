DAUD: Police need to be digitally enabled to handle digital crimes

Fraudsters scam Malawians over MK120 million monthly through digital transactions, authorities have disclosed.

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) Director General, Daud Suleman made the revelations on Thursday during Police Public Relations Workshop in Blantyre.

“Police need to be digitally enabled to handle digital crimes,” said Suleman

The police Public Relations Workshop which is currently underway is being held under the theme: “Policing in the Digital Era”.