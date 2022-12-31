spot_img
9.6 C
New York
Saturday, December 31, 2022
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Chakwera mourns Pope Benedict XVI

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has expressed shock over the death of Former Pope Benedict XVI who died on Saturday.

Benedict XVI who was the first Pope to resign in over 600 years has died peacefully at the aged 95.

In a brief statement posted on his official facebook page President Chakwera said: “The First Lady and I have learnt with shock and regret about the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI today in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican.

The departed Pope Emeritus will be fondly remembered for impacting mankind positively through advancement of hope and love to communities around the world.”

CHAKWERA: I have learnt with shock and regret about the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

We join the Roman Catholic Church here in Malawi and across the globe in paying homage to a great servant of God who was the fortress of wisdom for all generations he encountered.”

The former Head of the Catholic Church resigned almost a decade ago because of ill health. He led the Catholic Church for less than eight years until 2013.

According to Vatican News, Benedict spent his final years at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery within the walls of the Vatican.

Bells are tolling from the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned and a Requiem mass will be held on the Rock.

Previous article
Nankhumwa rips AIP apart, visits SFFRFM depot
Next article
‘Achalume’ hitmaker WalyCris laid to rest
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc