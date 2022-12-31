Chakwera mourns Pope Benedict XVI

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has expressed shock over the death of Former Pope Benedict XVI who died on Saturday.

Benedict XVI who was the first Pope to resign in over 600 years has died peacefully at the aged 95.

In a brief statement posted on his official facebook page President Chakwera said: “The First Lady and I have learnt with shock and regret about the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI today in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican.

The departed Pope Emeritus will be fondly remembered for impacting mankind positively through advancement of hope and love to communities around the world.”

We join the Roman Catholic Church here in Malawi and across the globe in paying homage to a great servant of God who was the fortress of wisdom for all generations he encountered.”

The former Head of the Catholic Church resigned almost a decade ago because of ill health. He led the Catholic Church for less than eight years until 2013.

According to Vatican News, Benedict spent his final years at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery within the walls of the Vatican.

Bells are tolling from the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned and a Requiem mass will be held on the Rock.