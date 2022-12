Remains of the “Achalume” hit-maker WalyCris has been laid to rest laid to rest this afternoon at Makhetha cemetery in Machinjiri Township in Blantyre.

WalyCris, 25, died in a bus accident in Zimbabwe on December 23; as he was coming from South Africa where he went for performances with Zembani Band.

WalyCris born Wyson Laifoh and also known as Walycris Wanyengo, took the local music scene by storm with a unique and authentic genre done in ‘Yao’ language.