Cholera kills 13 in Malawi on Christmas

The Ministry of Health in Malawi says the Cholera outbreak in the country has killed 13 people on Christmas day.

Minister in the Ministry, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda confirmed the development in a statement.

“On December 25, a total of 235 cases, 13 new deaths and zero new suspected cases were recorded,” said Chiponda

Chiponda said on the new deaths are six are from Lilongwe, five from Blantyre, one each from Mangochi and Dowa respectively

The cumulative confirmed cases and deaths reported since the onset of the outbreak is 15,064 and 470 respectively, with Case Fatality Rate at 3.12%.

According to the Ministry, a total of 14,023 people have recovered and 571 are currently in the treatment centres.

All the 29 Health Districts have reported Cholera cases since the confirmation of the first case this year in March in Machinga District.