2-weeks-old baby stolen from 9-year-old girl in Blantyre

A 2-weeks-old baby boy has been reported stolen from a 9-year-old girl at Soche Quarry in Blantyre.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer for the district, Aubrey Singanyama has confirmed the development.

According to Singanyama, the toddler’s mother went to the market leaving behind the child with his grandmother.

After a short while the child started crying and the granny sent a 9 year old girl, with the toddler on her back to search for the child’s mother at the market.

“The little girl failed to trace the child’s mother and on her return she met an unknown woman who tricked her that she knows where the toddler’s mother is and the unsuspecting little girl surrendered the child to her.

Upon reaching home the granny asked of the whereabouts of the toddler that’s when she narrated what transpired on her way back,” said Singanyama

He added:” The ordeal prompted the granny and other well-wishers to institute a search for the missing child. The matter was reported to Soche Police who has since commenced investigations into the matter and trace the culprit.”

Meanwhile, Police has asked public to desist from the tendency of leaving children in care of fellow children.