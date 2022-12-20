spot_img
Woman arrested for stealing a baby girl in 2019

Police at Jenda in Mzimba district have arrested a 35-year-old woman on allegations that she stole an eight old months bay girl at Enfeni market in the district in April 2019.

Jenda Police Spokesperson Alfred Lucio has identified the suspect as Esther Gumbo of Kamchiza village in the area of Senior Chief Mabulabo.

Lucio said in April 2019 the owner of the baby, who is now four years, as she was buying second hand clothes at the market the suspect offered to carry the baby before disappearing with her.

