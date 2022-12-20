spot_img
SHOCKING: 12 babies abandoned in Lilongwe

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Lilongwe District Social Welfare Office has rescued 12 babies who were dumped in different places including waste bins, wells and hospital premises between the months of November and December this year.

District’s social welfare officer, Derick Mwenda confirmed the development in an interview with Nation Online on Tuesday.

He further expressed concern over the increase in the number of abandoned babies in the district.

“A latest incident happened at Kauma where a one-day-old baby was rescued after being dumped in a waste bin. It was wrapped in a plastic bag. This baby was taken to Bwaila Hospital and has now recovered. We are taking the baby to a child care institution.

“Another case took place at Likuni where a mother [allegedly] threw a baby down a well. This is also a one-day-old baby who sustained multiple injuries and has been in hospital for six weeks. Another one was dumped right at the gate of Kawale Health Centre,” Mwenda told Nation Online.

