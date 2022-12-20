Chakwera turns to God

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera will tomorrow on Wednesday lead Malawians in fervent prayer for God to heal the nation.

According to a flyer made available to the publication, the Special National Day of Prayer will be held at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

President Chakwera, who is also former president for Malawi Assemblies of God Church, is expected to arrive at the venue at 8:00hrs.

The National Day of Prayer is coming at a time when the country is going through economic crisis ranging from youth unemployment, high cost of living and highly organised corruption.