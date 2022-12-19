spot_img
THANKS, BUT NO THANKS: Rev Gama rejects board appointment  

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) Blantyre Synod’s General Secretary Reverend Dr. Billy Gama has turned down his appointment as a board director of the Lilongwe Water Board.

Gama confirmed the development in an interview with Zodiak Online a short while ago.  He said he already has a busy office.

He further said it will also be difficult for him to serve as a director of the Board which he was once its chairperson.

On November 3, Rev Gama asked President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to appoint him as a Board Member for Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA).

