THANKS, BUT NO THANKS: Rev Gama rejects board appointment  

The Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) Blantyre Synod’s General Secretary Reverend Dr. Billy Gama has turned down his appointment as a board director of the Lilongwe Water Board.

Gama confirmed the development in an interview with Zodiak Online a short while ago. He said he already has a busy office.

He further said it will also be difficult for him to serve as a director of the Board which he was once its chairperson.

On November 3, Rev Gama asked President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to appoint him as a Board Member for Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA).