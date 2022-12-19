spot_img
Nyali Muzik’s Naffe resurfaces with a bang, moments after announcing his retirement

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Wasema Jr

The self styled artist has released a new single on Friday, December 16.

Naffe rose to what he calls recognition in 2011 with his debut mixtape, “Yoo Woborna.”

The Lilongwe based ‘rapper’ is currently signed under The Brothers keeper and world wide records.

The song, statement, is bent on exposing how the deep rooted corruption is affecting the economic growth of the country.

It also touches on various issues including addiction, girl child safety and depression.

Recorded by Sir Odillo at SEO records and spectrum Radar, the single will be available for free streaming and download on all major platforms worldwide.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

