Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Chakwera back from USA

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has arrived back home this afternoon from Washington, DC in United States of America(USA) where he attended the US-Africa Summit.

Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima, some cabinet ministers, and other top government officials welcomed President Chakwera at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe.

The Malawian President, Dr. Chakwera attended the summit alongside 48 other African Heads of State. The 4 day long summit was being hosted by President Joe Biden of USA.

In a joint statement marking the close of the summit, the United States and the African Union said the summit reflected an evolving relationship.

