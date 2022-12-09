More action, less talk- Chinsinga

By Andrew Magombo

CHINSINGA: More action, less talk

Lilongwe, Mana: Minister of Local Government Blessings Chinsinga has challenged relevant stakeholders to operationalize ideas into tangible strategies that would help local governments deliver their mandate in their respective councils without relying on central government.

Making the remarks during the launch of 2022-2027 strategic plan of the National Local Government Finance Committee (NLFGC), he said Malawi as a country has been good at conceptualizing robust strategic documents but suffers from a huge implementation gap.

The Minister added that time for talk was over because under his watch he would ensure that local councils and municipals are delivering on their mandate with prudent financial management.

He said, “Decentralization is here to stay and the only option we have is to make it work. The game changer intervention is innovative municipal financing and expansion of revenue base,

“Time and again, we hear that our local government councils are grappling with finances this is because the lined mechanisms are not being implemented and we cannot deliver to people like that.”

Chinsinga said the President has relentlessly pushed for financial prudence because it was a driver for the Malawi 2063 aspirations.

He challenged NLGFC to remain vigilant and increase its ability to respond more to provision of social services and decrease reliance on central government.

Executive Director for NLGFC, Kondwani Santhe called on Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), development partners and local governments to collaborate in ensuring that the strategic plan was well implemented.

Board Chairperson of NLGFC, Commissioner Richard Chapweteka said the committee was working closely with the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Local Government and Councils among other stakeholders.

He added that NLGFC has made great strides in fiscal management, resource mobilization as many local councils have improved in budgeting, project implementation and planning.

“Councils have proved to achieve project deliverables within stipulated time and through the strategic plan, local authorities will prioritize projects that have value for money,” Chapweteka added.

Section 149 of the Malawi Constitution established NLFGC as a financial regulator for Local Government Authorities on financial matters and also a driver for fiscal decentralization.