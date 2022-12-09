Castel Malawi amplifies Anti-corruption voice

Castel Malawi staff captured during the march- photo by Benjamin Maona

Castel Malawi has expressed commitment towards the fight against corruption in the world by declaring itself a ‘corrupt free organisation’.

The company’s Human Resources and Corporate Affairs Director, Gloria Zimba made a declaration on Friday as they celebrated the International Anti-Corruption Day at their Head offices in Blantyre.

According to Zimba, they believe they are a big organization in Malawi with extensive business and therefore needed to take part in the fight against corruption by encouraging employees to speak up when they encounter some corrupt activities.

Castel Malawi Managing Director Reynaud delivering his speech- photo by Benjamin Maona

“We believe that the fight against corruption cannot just be a management fight, everybody, every employee must take part if we are to stop corruption and if we are to win the fight. Castel Group believes in the fight against corruption, Castel Malawi also believes in the fight against corruption. We believe we are going to be ambassadors holding hands with the Malawi Government and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the fight against malpractice,” said Zimba.

Guest of Honour at the event, Malawi Law Society (MLS) president Patrick Mpaka commended Castel Group for the initiative saying that is the best strategy to defeat corruption before it even happens.

Castel Malawi’s Zimba addressing the staff present at the event

“Prosecution should not be the only way to deal with corruption cases. Most corruption cases take time to be prosecuted. But we have to put strategies that will prevent corruption from taking place,” he said.

During the event, Castel Malawi’s Managing Director, Thomas Reynaud announced an increase to K1 Million from K250, 000 a reward for everyone who is going to report corruption activities at the company or its products.

The event started with a march from the company’s offices to Clocktower and back, led by the Malawi Defense Force (MDF) Brass Band.