Mphande Signs K32.6 Million Ambassadorship Deal with SULSDEC

By Harold Kapindu

The agreement signing in progress

Author cum Social Media Influencer Pemphero Mphande also known as Mr. Zee has on Thursday signed a K32.6 million ambassadorship deal with Sustainable Urban Land and Shelter Development Consultants (SULSDEC) Green Villages.

The agreement includes four plots of land that Mphande can use to construct his dream infrastructures in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, SULSDEC Sales and Marketing Executive Michael Chagwam’bale said they believe Pemphero Mphande will introduce the firm to a youthful generation that longs to construct urban communities.

Agreement done and sealed

“Mphande has an influence and he connects well with both the young and old generations. We also believe he will help us grow our client base.

“We don’t want Mphande to just be an ambassador, we want his to also experience our great services,” he added.

According to Chagwam’bale, SULSDEC is a real estate company that believes in creating safe, secure, and decent urban communities.

In his remarks, Mphande said he was grateful to sign a 32.6 Million Kwacha and four plots Ambassadorship deal.

“I am very humbled and honored to be given this opportunity. I will work hand in hand with Sulsdec Green Villages to achieve their dream about creating safe, secure, and decent urban communities,” said Mphande.

Mphande who is also a TV show host on Zodiak Broadcasting Station, further encouraged the youths to invest in land and property development.