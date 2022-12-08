spot_img
10.2 C
New York
Thursday, December 8, 2022
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestOpinionPolitics

MCP should not think stupid that it can win an election alone 

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

That MCP has removed UTM MPs from government WhatsApp groups is a continuation of MCP’s arrogance that it is the one in power because it is bigger and older than all Tonse Alliance partners.

This is tragic on MCP’s part because while it is common knowledge this party would have never won the June 2020 election alone, Lazarus Chakwera and his political group do not see it that way.

MCP cannot win an election in this country alone. You don’t shed blood like MCP did during its 30-year rule and think people will forget how you killed their relatives and dispossessed them of their hard-earned property. 

Worse still, in the past two years in which  Tonse Alliance has been in power, MCP has demonstrated its inherent character of a brutal, bloodletting and lawless political party that it is. MCP is damaged and rotten goods.

There is no way MCP can win power alone. UTM literally pushed MCP to power. MCP needs partners which it is now busy defecating on. Its shortsightedness lies in the fact that it believes it can use its old primitive ways of governance and impose its mandate on the people. Not now. It is either MCP conforms to the ideals of democracy, clean up its cruel image and work with and be respectful of others or return to political dust bin come 2025, never to rise back to life.

Previous article
DPP ikuti Chakwera Achoke, Achoke to pave way for caretaker government
Next article
No need for Commission of Enquiry: Here is the Chronology of Chizuma’s arrest
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc