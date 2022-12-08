MCP should not think stupid that it can win an election alone 

That MCP has removed UTM MPs from government WhatsApp groups is a continuation of MCP’s arrogance that it is the one in power because it is bigger and older than all Tonse Alliance partners.

This is tragic on MCP’s part because while it is common knowledge this party would have never won the June 2020 election alone, Lazarus Chakwera and his political group do not see it that way.

MCP cannot win an election in this country alone. You don’t shed blood like MCP did during its 30-year rule and think people will forget how you killed their relatives and dispossessed them of their hard-earned property.

Worse still, in the past two years in which Tonse Alliance has been in power, MCP has demonstrated its inherent character of a brutal, bloodletting and lawless political party that it is. MCP is damaged and rotten goods.

There is no way MCP can win power alone. UTM literally pushed MCP to power. MCP needs partners which it is now busy defecating on. Its shortsightedness lies in the fact that it believes it can use its old primitive ways of governance and impose its mandate on the people. Not now. It is either MCP conforms to the ideals of democracy, clean up its cruel image and work with and be respectful of others or return to political dust bin come 2025, never to rise back to life.