No need for Commission of Enquiry: Here is the Chronology of Chizuma’s arrest

FILE: Martha Chizuma at Namitete Police

I agree with you Cmd. Lyton Mangochi the Chronology of Chizuma’s arrest is well known, why spend resources on the commission of enquiry again?

Here is what happened: Dr. Steve kayuni complains to police through head of CID though the case at hand was a civil case that means the case was supposed to go through courts and Martha to be summoned to courts.

But knowing that Martha was about to arrest Senior government officials and the arrest will lead to dent the image of government. As Martha was going to arrest Dr kayuni on issues to do with Sattar as Dr kayuni pocketed a whooping 200 thousand us dollars from Sattar.

Kayuni convinces senior government officials on the line to be arrested i.e SPC to government Principal Secretary to Energy cabinet ministers.

Kayuni goes to the IG with blessings from cabinet ministers. IG calls head of Criminal Investigations. To record a statement from Kayuni.

Head of criminal investigations calls head of prosecutions to prepare warrant of arrest. Prospal send his trusted guys to go to court and have the warrant of arrest stamped upon return the warrant of arrest is handed over to crime superintendent who selects a team of officers to carry out the operation.

Vehicles for the operation are fueled by 1630. Crime superintendent. Head of CID Prospal brief deputy inspector of police responsible for operations.

Deputy inspector general operations brief the inspector general. inspector 830 in the evening inspector General briefs political masters at a house in area 43.

Meanwhile the government machinery has bought a ticket for Dr Kayuni to be on the next flight through Addis. He is given cash a debit card for him to survive for one month.

3am:Minister of homeland security is briefed

3:30 am: All police officers are in position at area 30

4 am: Hit squad arrive at Martha Chizumas house crime superintendent is in charge

4 am: Dr Kayuni is at Kamuzu International Airport ready fly out.

4:30: Martha Chizuma is arrested. Crime superintendent directs that she be taken to Namitete Police.

4:45: am Minister of Homeland Security is briefed

5am: News spread intel is picked by diplomatic missions.

6 am: The president is notified

7 am: pressure mounts key ministers meet to review situation

8 am: President get calls from international community notifying government on withdraw of budgetary support

830: President summons IG; head of intelligence Army commander ; SPC to discuss the matter.

9 am: Decision is taken to release Chizuma due to public back lash and donor pressure

10 am: Chizuma is released, Kayuni has boarded a flight to Europe.

11 am: Kayuni is suspended.