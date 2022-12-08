WHY THEY ARRESTED MARITA

BY GREYSON CHAPITA

The move that Marita was about to do this week was bringing down this government, completely down. Donors were tired with the way she has been handling mbumba ya Sattar, so after picking SKC, this week was time to act.

According to a source in government, Chimzimu-umwa’s arrest was a move meant to save government, they had no choice but to stop her. They are buying time now..

All the big names that call the shots were behind the scheme including citizen number 1. He was convinced arresting Marita before the break of dawn on Monday was such a good a plan.

THE ACB PLAN

The first one on the list was Steve Harvey.. ACB was picking him on Monday, 9am on Sattar related charges and “allowance-gate”.

It was to be followed with what could have been one of the most popular arrests of Lady Zamba-tuka later in the day, on Nocma deals.

Engineer Chimkuni, Bwana DG Immigration in Libya were on the radar too. Today, Wednesday, Statehouse aides and some family members were to be picked as well.

Marita was single handedly going to send the whole government machinery on its knees. This could have been the downfall of Mr Climb, his whole machinery answering corruption charges, what a dent.

The other Ministers on the list were to be spared because they are MPs, with Parliament in session they are enjoying immunity. Buy those who are not MPs were going bwana, 2 of them.

GOVERNMENT PLAN

They had to come up with a plan. Arrest Martha, buy time, send Steve Harvey outside Malawi (he just left yesterday on an Ethiopian airlines flight) Lady Zamba-tuka to be re-assigned to a foreign mission, while they work on how to remove Marita eventually, forever.

God bless Malawi.