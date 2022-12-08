DPP ikuti Chakwera Achoke, Achoke to pave way for caretaker government

NAMALOMBA says Chakwera must go

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has yet again asked President Lazarus Chakwera to step down immediately and pave way for a caretaker government that will hold fresh elections in 90 days.

The party’s statement signed by its spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba, has accused the Tonse led administration of failing to govern the country citing the economic hardships that Malawians are currently experiencing.

The former ruling party has also expressed shock with the arrest of ACB Director General Martha Chizuma describing it as memories of brutality during the one party era.

It further states that as a party they are seriously concerned that President Chakwera expressed ignorance on over the arrest of the ACB boss.

The statement further condemns Chakwera for feigning ignorance on a matter that he is aware of including his lieutenants, the IG and Minister of Homeland Security.

However, according to the constitution of Malawi, there is no provision of fresh election if someone has been arrested on charges that are deemed political in nature.