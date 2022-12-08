Catholic Commission raps Chakwera: Welcomes Chilima’s arrest but wonders why all top MCP gurus are scot free

Implicated but they are scot-free

The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) has faulted President Chakwera on how he has handled the NOCMA -gate and the ACB Director Martha Chizuma case.

In the Press Statement released last night, CCJP says it is appalled by President Chakwera and his cabinet ministers namely Justice Minister, Titus Mvalo, Homeland Security Minister Jean Sendeza and Information Minister Gospel Kazako for feigning ignorance on the arrest of Martha Chizuma and yet all Malawians know that there is no way such a high profile person can be arrested without the knowledge of the four people.

The grouping has reminded Malawians that Chakwera has been a fervent critic of ACB boss both in public and private hence we see this type of leadership from him.

It has therefore asked the President to let the ACB do its job independently.

On the arrests of Vice President Chilima, the group says it welcomes the arrest but wonders why all top MCP gurus are left free and yet they are also mentioned in the same report.

CCJP has also faulted Chakwera for not taking action on SPC Zamba whom is at the centre of NoCMA gate as evidence points to her of wrong doing and that she snubbed the parliamentary inquiry on the matter and the president is quite.