Malawian man kills 5-day-old son after doubting his paternity

Police in Lilongwe are hunting for a 25-year-old man for allegedly killing his 5-day-old son over doubts that he was indeed his biological child.

Lilongwe Police Publicist, Hastings Chigalu has since identified the suspect as Kapalamula Justin.

Chigalu said the incident happened at Mphale Village, Traditional Authority Masula in the district.

According to Chigalu, last Tuesday night, the suspect, while holding a knife, told his wife to breast-feed the baby for the very last time and say her last prayers.

“The wife sneaked out of the house to alert neighbors but found the child dead on return. The suspect hit him hard to the ground before running away,” confirmed Chigalu