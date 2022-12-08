spot_img
10.2 C
New York
Thursday, December 8, 2022
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Malawian man kills 5-day-old son after doubting his paternity

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Police in Lilongwe are hunting for a 25-year-old man for allegedly killing his 5-day-old son over doubts that he was indeed his biological child.

Lilongwe Police Publicist, Hastings Chigalu has since identified the suspect as Kapalamula Justin.

Chigalu said the incident happened at Mphale Village, Traditional Authority Masula in the district.

According to Chigalu, last Tuesday night, the suspect, while holding a knife, told his wife to breast-feed the baby for the very last time and say her last prayers.

“The wife sneaked out of the house to alert neighbors but found the child dead on return. The suspect hit him hard to the ground before running away,” confirmed Chigalu

Previous article
OFF HON PETER DIMBA: There is another ‘boma’ that has hijacked our Boma and is running the show
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc