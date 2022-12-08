OFF HON PETER DIMBA: There is another ‘boma’ that has hijacked our Boma and is running the show

BY HON PETER DIMBA

The post above, ‘boma ndilodabwa kuti boma lamanga mayi Chizuma’ struck me yesterday. It sounds simple and hilarious but it is complex and saddening. Now that the dust has settled and our eyes are clear, it’s important to take a serious introspection.



The statement above simply means there is another ‘boma’ that has hijacked our Boma and is running the show. This ‘boma’ is not what Malawians wanted when they defied all odds and matched in the streets to oust dpp. This ‘boma’ is not what the 5 Judges risked their lives for when they delivered that award-winning verdict on the landmark elections case.

The ‘boma’ that arrested Martha yesterday seems to be more powerful than the real Boma we are part of.This ‘boma’ has so much power that at 3 am, they could kickstart the Govt.Machinery, drive this heavy machinery to Martha’s compound, mobilize 40 police officers and arrest Martha like they were arresting Osama Bin Laden without considering the political consequences.And to drive that Govt machinery at 3 am, this ‘boma’ knows where the Govt machinery is packed and also has access to the keys of this machinery.

I have come to discover that this is the ‘boma’ within our Boma that is responsible for the daily drama and scandals that are an embarrassment to our President, a disgrace to us, the Party members and a disservice to the Nation.

This is the ‘boma’ that is undoing what the real Boma is doing and forcing us to take 2 steps backwards after taking a step forward.



This is the ‘boma’ that is making decisions like they are Std 3 dropouts without any critical analysis and environmental scanning.



This ‘boma’ has captured our intelligence/NIS and turned it into a machinery for rumour mongering and gossip and not a service for timely, correct and relevant intelligence information for effective running of our Govt.

This ‘boma’ is run by 4,5,6 people some of whom were not there when MCP was in the bush fighting a Guerilla war against DPP and therefore don’t even care whether we lose or not as a result of their silly decisions.

I am glad that His Excellency, the President has instituted a commission of inquiry to burst this ‘boma’ for their actions are treasonous and we expect more heads to roll.