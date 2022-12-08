Concerned Parents, School Owners Plead with MANEB to Extend MSCE Registration Period

Patricia Chisi on the middle-File photo

A plea has gone out to authorities for Malawi National Examination Board-MANEB to consider extending the 2023 Malawi School Certificate of Examinations MSCE registration period.

This comes as with the new put in place electronic payment system by MANEB shows that all examination fees must be deposited by 16th December 2022.

Meanwhile Parents and School owners have joined voices pleading with authorities to extend the examination payment period.

Jane Banda, a parent whose child (identity hidden) could not manage to make a grade in the recent released MSCE examinations called on authorities to extend the period so that everyone is accommodated to rewrite the exams.

“To be honest authorities need to consider people like me, who are sailing through economic constraints.

“As it is now I’m already passing through financial challenges and now one week ahead of the closing day, it is just too short for me to have the money for my child to take part in rewriting the Examinations for he failed,” lamented Band

A similar voice was echoed by Joseph Mambala who added that children might forget about school if they will not quickly be given chance to write again the examinations as registration period is fast approaching closing day.

“Please help us (parents) by extending the period so that we manage to solicit funds for our children to rewrite the examinations,” Mambala said.

Concurring with the parents is Vice president for Private Schools Owners Association of Malawi PRISAM Patricia Chisi is of the view that extending the period will widen chances for all willing students to rewrite exams without hitches.

But for the whole concerns rest in the hands of government authorities, Mayamiko Chiwaya Spokesperson for Malawi National Examination Board MANEB said as it stands there are no immediate plans to extend the period as the board is still monitoring the e-registration and e-payment processes.

“ What should parents know now is that, we have one week to go, parents can still Pay the examination fees, after closing the period if there will be a need of extending the board Will meet and decide,” said Chiwaya.

Numerous calls have recently been made including from Law Makers in the August House for MANEB to consider the plea of extending examinations registration period.