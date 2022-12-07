Chakwera to travel to USA next week

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera will leave the country next week for the U.S Africa Leaders’ Summit.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Nancy Tembo has confirmed the development in Parliament this afternoon.

The U.S Africa Leaders’ Summit is expected to be held from 13th – 15th December 2022 at Washington DC in United States of America.

The Summit will be hosted by President Joseph R. BIDEN, President of the United States of America.

Approximately 50 heads of state and senior government officials from African countries are expected to attend the summit.