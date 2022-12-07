spot_img
13.8 C
New York
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Chakwera to travel to USA next week

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera will leave the country next week for the U.S Africa Leaders’ Summit.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Nancy Tembo has confirmed the development in Parliament this afternoon.

The U.S Africa Leaders’ Summit is expected to be held from 13th – 15th December 2022 at Washington DC in United States of America.

The Summit will be hosted by President Joseph R. BIDEN, President of the United States of America.

Approximately 50 heads of state and senior government officials from African countries are expected to attend the summit.

Previous article
George Banda, a man who witnessed his colleagues being fed to crocodiles during MCP era
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc