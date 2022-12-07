Chakwera’s call for the inquiry is only a face-saver, Let’s stop entertaining mediocrity-CDEDI

By Iommie Chiwalo

NAMIWA: This is shameful, to say the least

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) urges well-meaning Malawians who doubles as voters and taxpayers to stop entertaining the mediocrity and cluelessness being exhibited by President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance administration that has plunged the country in total chaos.

In a statement that is in our possession signed by CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa says it is irresistible that the writing is clear on the wall that Malawians have not received the value of their court-sanctioned June 23 2020 presidential election.

Namiwa pins points that the harsh reality is that President Chakwera has turned out not to be the visionary servant-leader he promised to be.

“He is someone who finds pleasure in creating storm in a cup of tea in search of cheap political praise from his hand-clappers under the guise of solving such problems, instead of directing his energy and time in finding solutions to myriad challenges facing the people he took oath to serve,” says Namiwa.

The CDEDI Executive Director has expressed sadness on how the President is handling the shameful acts over the arrest of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Martha Chizuma, on allegations that she has broken the oath of secrecy.

“The classic example is the matter surrounding Chizuma’s arrest which is such straight forward that it does not require institution of a commission of inquiry, whose involvement will not come cheap. To begin with, going by Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo’s statement in Parliament, which insinuated that Chakwera was not aware of anything surrounding Chizuma’s arrest, it strongly confirms that the President has either lost the grip of power or the country has someone or a group of people that is more powerful than him,” highlighted Namiwa.

He suggests that, in a normal situation, the President should have not talk about, and later proceed to form a commission of inquiry.

“This is shameful, to say the least. And, by insisting that he was not aware of the developments, it is cause for worry to the public as the matter raises serious security lapses, for which the President should have even blinked twice before firing the Director General of the National Intelligence Service, the Minister of Homeland Security, the Inspector General of Police and the Minister of Justice. But he has chosen to insult the intelligence of Malawians by merely suspending the Director of Public Prosecutions Dr. Steven Kayuni. Actually, just suspending him is not enough, he should have been arrested and interdicted,” he said.

Namiwa has reminded Malawians that Chakwera is never a promise keeper and has since given an example of the situation whereby President Chakwera is still sitting on the Public Sector Reforms Report, as well as the findings of the inquest on the killings of people with albinism.

“Now, in all good reasoning, why should Malawians trust him this time around that he will let them know the results of the inquiry into Chizuma’s arrest? Is this not a waste of time, energy and taxpayers’ money, which must be avoided by a leader who wishes his/her

country well,” queries Namiwa.

He said following previous circumstances, CDEDI finds it reasonable to caution the President against dragging the respected and upright thinking Malawians he has appointed in the commission of inquiry into disrepute.

“Surely, we at CDEDI wonder, if first approached, anyone of them would have accepted to be party to this mediocre way of handling this very straight forward matter. It is a foregone conclusion that the call for the inquiry is but a face-saver,”