Chibuku excited with ‘Kuiphula Ndi Shake-Shake’ promo

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

…Buy more, drink more; you might be the next millionaire!!

Chibuku Products Limited has expressed excitement with the on-going ‘Kuiphula Ndi Shake-Shake’ promotion in which three lucky winners, one from each region are expected to walk home with MK 2 Million each.  

Chibuku Products Marketing Manager Henry Mbweza said the promotion, which started in October and it will end on December 31, 2022, has so far seen people winning prizes ranging from bags of fertilizer, umbrellas, bicycles, money and T-shirts.

“As Chibuku Products Limited, we are very excited with this promotion and it has been a good journey” said Mbweza, adding that: “We are encouraging our customers to enter the competition by simply buying 1 Litre Chibuku beer at only MK500

MBWEZA: We are encourage all consumers to continue participating in the promotion as there are still many prizes to be won

The company, which believes that its existence is due to the excellent support it constantly gets from its valued customers, has invested MK40, 000,000. (Forty Million Kwacha) to run the promotion.

Chibuku is a traditional beer, it is a nutritious health drink and it also serves as food and provides energy, Chibuku has a short shelf life of 7 days and its alcohol content by volume reaches 3.5% when matured.

Chibuku is brewed to add joy and happiness during social gatherings and celebrations. Chibuku as a beverage has stood the test of time and it still provides the same taste to generations.

