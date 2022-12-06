ORDER FROM ABOVE: Police arrests ACB czar Chizuma

Chizuma arrested

The Malawi Police Service has confirmed the arrest of Anti-Corruption Bureau Director Martha Chizuma.

National police spokesperson Peter Kalaya made the confirmation in an interview with a local media.

“I can only confirm that we arrested Chizuma this morning. We will provide details later,” confirmed Kalaya

In a separate interview with Chizuma’s lawyer Martha Kaukonde said police arrested her client around 4 am adding that she is still verifying details and circumstances around the arrest.

However, Kaukonde was quick to point out that the arrest is in relationship with the leaked audio in which Martha was allegedly heard discussing work related issues with a male friend on the phone.