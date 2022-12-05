Oops! Newly constructed diving platform at Kamuzu Institute falls, one athlete injured

The Region 5 Youth Games were suspended following poor condition of one of the diving platforms at the newly built first ever Kamuzu Institute for Sports Aquatic Centre, The Atlas Malawi has reported.

According to The Atlas Malawi, Monday’s program was indefinitely suspended due to poor workmanship on the pool which saw the clock not working and again diving platforms peeling off.

Malawi team Coach Yona Walesi said one of the Malawi athletes, Muhammad Alli Mussa got injured during the incident.

The facility is into its first week of use after it’s partial completion ahead of the Region 5 games.

Government spent a whooping K9.4 billion to the Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Corporation who were trusted to construct the aquatic center.

The money was used to construct 50m long international Olympic swimming pool, 25m long training swimming pool, new covered stands, rehabilitation of existing stands, double storey VIP wing and social services block.