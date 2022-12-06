Embattled ACB Boss Chizuma Spits Venom: ‘Tonse Must Fight Corruption Not Me’

Embattled Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director Martha Chizuma has told President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s administration to put much effort in the fight against corruption instead of wasting energy in fighting her.

ACB’s director Chizuma, who was arrested early in the morning, made the remarks at Namitete Police in Lilongwe were she is being kept.

“I know what is happening. And I know why it is happening now. I have a very good idea of the timing. They should be fighting corruption. Not this,” Chizuma told Zodiak Online

Chizuma was taken from her house at around 4 am this morning in her pyjamas by heavily armed police officers who surrounded her s home with a warrant of arrest relating to the January leaked audio.

In a separate interview with Chizuma’s lawyer Martha Kaukonde said police arrested her client around 4 am adding that she is still verifying details and circumstances around the arrest.

However, Kaukonde was quick to point out that the arrest is in relationship with the leaked audio in which Martha was allegedly heard discussing work related issues with a male friend on the phone.