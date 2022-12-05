Hands off Bena Charity Trust- Court orders MAM

High Court has ordered Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM), Sheikh Hannif Kazembe of Dedza main mosque; his family and close allies to stop interfering with the administration of Bena Charity Trust, an independent Organisation registered under laws of Malawi.

Justice Violet Chipao of Lilongwe High Court made the ruling following an application Dedza Airfield Muslim Jammat made through their Lawyer Brave Mwandira of Messrs Doreen and Cuthbert lawyers restraining MAM from forcing Bena Charity Trust to transfer Al-Ayaf center administrator Sheikh Hessien Douglas.

It is reported that in June, Sheikh Kazembe and colleagues reported to MAM alleging that Sheikh Douglas is a traditional doctor and that he once participated in Jesus’ way of cross (Njira Ya Ntanda)-a Christian ceremony.

As a result, MAM Chairperson ordered BENA CHARITY TRUST to transfer Shiekh Douglas from its Institution, a development which angered the majority of Muslims who pleaded with MAM to be given an audience on Kazembe’s allegation, the request MAM rejected.

According to court documents in our custody, in September 16, Dedza Airfield Muslim Jammat through their lawyer Mwandira applied an interlocutory injunction at Lilongwe high court restraining the said defendants from forcing BENA CHARITY TRUST from transferring Sheikh Douglas.

MAM and their allies through their lawyer saw that they do not have clear grounds for the case they gave up and consequently a consent order was entered in which all grievances raised by Dedza Airfield Muslim Jammat (congregations) in their application were addressed.

In the consent judgement which we have seen, Justice Chipao also restrained Bena Charity trust from transferring Sheikh Douglas from its institution, Al-Ayaf center, based on false allegations that Kazembe and his allies reported to MAM.

Justice Chipao further ordered that Sheikh Hessien would be only transferred from an institution unless he shall be found liable for a labour related offence in accordance with the labour laws of Malawi.

Both Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM), Sheikh Hannif Kazembe; his family and other defendants are yet to comment on the consent judgement.