Chipidigoliro lady, a true ambassador of our culture

By Hope Mezuwa

The young girl who did gymnastics is a true ambassador of our culture and tradition. She has used sports to portray our way of doing business and how we share opportunities. She’s our accurate reflection.

We are never open and transparent whenever an opportunity comes up. We only inform our friends and family. We want only them to benefit. I doubt anyone saw a call for contestants to audition for those games.

It doesn’t matter whether an opportunity needs special skill-sets, we force ourselves and cling to it. We can’t extend to others. If not me, then let my children get it. Or that nephew. That’s our way of doing things.

If its public loans, we restrict them to our party members, and it doesn’t matter whether they have skills for business or not. UNGA trips will be full of chiefs, leaving out technocrats who could otherwise use the knowledge gained there.

We advertise jobs and contracts just to meet audit requirements but behind the scenes we already have someone to hire. Many of those we hire don’t deserve it at all. They underperform but so long as they earn we are happy.

This is our culture and tradition; let’s not act as if we’re surprised. It has just disguised itself in form of ma back-summer. Don’t pretend to be shocked. Just stay embarrassed and ashamed there.