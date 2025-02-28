MUBAS Students Inspire Secondary School Learners

A group of students from Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences -MUBAS under the name “Poly Observer -PO” today visited St Vincent Secondary School in Chileka where among others they motivated learners to stay focused on their studies.

The interactive session was decorated with motivating speeches from the undergraduate students including sharing their success stories.

The Principal for the school which is located at Chikuli, Mr Denis Thumba expressed gratitude with the visit saying it will go a long way in encouraging the learners in the course of chasing their academic dreams.

Meanwhile, One of the members of Poly Observer, Arshley Nazombe said their target is to see fellow youths excelling in their academic journey.

The group also says they want to reach out to many schools as possible with the initiative.

If you want the group to come to your school or provide any kind of support please contact 0995611727.