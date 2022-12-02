SHOCKING: Nearly half of 2021/22 MSCE candidates fail exams

Nearly 41% of the candidates who sat for 20212/22 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations has failed.

Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) in conjunction with the Ministry of Education released the results on Friday at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe.

According to MANEB Boss, Dorothy Nampota, out of 152, 391 candidates who sat for the examinations this year, only 86 477 have passed, representing 58.44 percent pass rate.

Out of 70 172 female students, 36 795 have passed, representing 52.47 percent and out of 77 85 male students, 49, 682 have passed representing a pass rate of 63.82 percent.

In her remarks, Minister of Education, Agnes NyaLonje said the results have indicated a positive increase.

In 2021, 128, 992 candidates were registered while in 2022, 152, 391 candidates were registered.